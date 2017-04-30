Indonesia police thwart plan by hardline Muslims to guard poll stations
Luar Batang is one of the Indonesian capital's oldest neighborhoods, founded in the 17th century to collect tolls from ships sailing in from the Java Sea when the city was the center of the Dutch East Indies spice trade. The head of the metropolitan police has ordered a ban on any mass gathering that could cause physical or psychological intimidation during the election, and says police will prevent the mass entry of people from outside the city.
