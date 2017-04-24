Indonesia inches closer to realizing ...

Indonesia inches closer to realizing port hub dream

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Indonesia is inching closer to realising its dream of making Tanjung Priok Port a major international transshipment hub and taking a slice of Singapore's business pie. The government, along with French container shipping firm CMA CGM Group, launched Sunday the first Jakarta-Los Angeles direct route, which promises faster shipping and lower costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Mon Sigh 16
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 21 Newt G s Next Wife 5
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC