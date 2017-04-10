Indonesia house speaker banned from t...

Indonesia house speaker banned from travel, anti-graft officer attacked

Indonesia's anti-corruption agency has banned the speaker of parliament from overseas travel for six months in connection with a graft case involving new national identity cards, an agency official said on Tuesday. The speaker of Indonesia's parliament, Setya Novanto, leaves an ethics panel hearing in Jakarta, Indonesia in this December 7, 2015 file photo.

