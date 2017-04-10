Indonesia house speaker banned from travel, anti-graft officer attacked

FILE PHOTO: Activists hold placards in the shape of national identity cards during a protest calling for the investigation into alleged corruption linked to the procurement of the electronic cards by government officials in Jakarta, Indonesia March 19, 2017 in this... Indonesia's anti-corruption agency has banned the speaker of parliament from overseas travel for six months in connection with a graft case involving new national identity cards, an agency official said on Tuesday. The case is one of the biggest tests facing the agency, known by its Indonesian initials KPK, which says $170 million was believed to have been stolen from the budget for the procurement of electronic identity cards.

