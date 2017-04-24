Indonesia: Govt issues public appeal ...

Indonesia: Govt issues public appeal against divisive religious sermons

Members of the Islamic Defenders Front pray during a protest in front of the Indonesian police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 23, 2017. Source: Reuters/Beawiharta THE Indonesian government issued Friday a public appeal warning against sermons that promote religious or ethnic intolerance in a bid to restore religious harmony and inclusive values in an increasingly divided nation.

