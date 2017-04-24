Indonesia: Governor Ahok gets rocksta...

Indonesia: Governor Ahok gets rockstar treatment with flowers and trophies

More than a thousand wreaths have been placed outside Jakarta city hall to thank outgoing governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama. Source: Twitter @raztheda MORE than a thousand people and even more flower boards appeared at Jakarta city hall yesterday, as supporters flocked to thank outgoing governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama.

