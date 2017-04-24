Indonesia: Governor Ahok gets rockstar treatment with flowers and trophies
More than a thousand wreaths have been placed outside Jakarta city hall to thank outgoing governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama. Source: Twitter @raztheda MORE than a thousand people and even more flower boards appeared at Jakarta city hall yesterday, as supporters flocked to thank outgoing governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|1 hr
|Simran
|17
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC