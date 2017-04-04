Indonesia Gives Freeport Temporary License to Resume Exports 2 hours ago

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s local unit that will allow the miner to resume copper concentrate exports from its Grasberg mine after almost a three-month gap. The license will be valid for a period of eight months and the government will continue talks with Freeport on the financial stability pact, Teguh Pamudji, secretary-general at Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday.

