Indonesia delays blasphemy trial of Jakarta's Christian governor
Jakarta's Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama , also known as Ahok, talks to his lawyers inside the courtroom during his blasphemy trial at the auditorium of the Agriculture Ministry, in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 11, 2017. An Indonesian court on Tuesday adjourned the blasphemy trial of Jakarta's Christian governor until after the city's April 19 election, a contest pitting him against a Muslim rival that has divided the city and fanned religious tension.
