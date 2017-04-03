Indonesia: Child marriage, genital cu...

Indonesia: Child marriage, genital cutting 'unacceptable' - UN

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Asian Correspondent

Children wearing traditional costume wait for the arrival of French President Francois Hollande before a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia March 29, 2017. Source: Reuters/Darren Whiteside UNITED Nations special rapporteur on the right to health Dainius PA ras has released the preliminary observations from his first trip to Indonesia, stating that gendered inequality leading to "early marriage and female genital mutilation" is "not acceptable".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb '17 agen sakong 275
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,502 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC