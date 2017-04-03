Indonesia: Child marriage, genital cutting 'unacceptable' - UN
Children wearing traditional costume wait for the arrival of French President Francois Hollande before a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia March 29, 2017. Source: Reuters/Darren Whiteside UNITED Nations special rapporteur on the right to health Dainius PA ras has released the preliminary observations from his first trip to Indonesia, stating that gendered inequality leading to "early marriage and female genital mutilation" is "not acceptable".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC