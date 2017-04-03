Indonesia carries out connectivity in...

Indonesia carries out connectivity infrastructure projects to address tourism sector

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Indonesia has carried out massive connectivity infrastructure projects in 10 new destinations designated to attract foreign visitors so as to meet with government targets in tourism sector which has been set as the nation's new core industry. Those projects were intended to support the works of Tourism ministry in assuring the access, comfort and safety for visitors visiting the new destinations developed across the country, an official at transportation ministry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb '17 agen sakong 275
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC