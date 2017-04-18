Indonesia Capital Votes as Muslim Hard-Liners Seek to Oust Governor
JAKARTA, Indonesia-Voters cast ballots Wednesday to choose Jakarta's governor in a runoff that has put Indonesian politics on edge, with pre-election polls showing the minority Christian incumbent neck and neck with a challenger riding a wave of hard-line Islam in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.
