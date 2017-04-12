Indonesia Can't Figure Out Why It's on Trump's Trade Hit List
Indonesia is seeking to stay out of U.S. President Donald Trump's bad books, using a visit by his deputy Mike Pence next week to reassure on its commitment to free and fair trade. Officials in Jakarta were left scrambling after the country made it onto a list of nations Trump has ordered probed for potential trade abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Tue
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Tue
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC