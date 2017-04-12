Indonesia Can't Figure Out Why It's o...

Indonesia Can't Figure Out Why It's on Trump's Trade Hit List

15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Indonesia is seeking to stay out of U.S. President Donald Trump's bad books, using a visit by his deputy Mike Pence next week to reassure on its commitment to free and fair trade. Officials in Jakarta were left scrambling after the country made it onto a list of nations Trump has ordered probed for potential trade abuse.

