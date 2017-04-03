Indonesia arrests man who bought orangutan, leopard, bear0 min ago

Indonesia arrests man who bought oran...

Indonesia arrests man who bought orangutan, leopard, bear

Indonesian police say they saved a sun bear, a clouded leopard and a baby orangutan from the wildlife trade after a tip from conservationists who tracked the illegal activities through Instagram. Jakarta police spokesman Prabowo Argo Yuwono said Abdul Malik was arrested today in a raid on his southern Jakarta house where the animals were found caged.

