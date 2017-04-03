Indonesia aims to wrap up Asian Games preparations by year-end

Indonesia hopes to complete preparations to host the 2018 Asian Games by the end of this year, Vice President Jusuf Kalla said, shrugging off concerns over a corruption probe and construction delays. JAKARTA: Indonesia hopes to complete preparations to host the 2018 Asian Games by the end of this year, Vice President Jusuf Kalla said, shrugging off concerns over a corruption probe and construction delays.

