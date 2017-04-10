Indonesia a trendsetter in fishing policy in Asia - govt
COUNTRIES in Southeast Asia are adopting Indonesia's zero tolerance policy for illegal fishing in their waters, says the Indonesian government. In a press release issued on Saturday, Indonesian fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti said that "several countries such as Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, are also implementing a moratorium policy to restrict illegal fishing."
