Indonesia a trendsetter in fishing po...

Indonesia a trendsetter in fishing policy in Asia - govt

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

COUNTRIES in Southeast Asia are adopting Indonesia's zero tolerance policy for illegal fishing in their waters, says the Indonesian government. In a press release issued on Saturday, Indonesian fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti said that "several countries such as Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, are also implementing a moratorium policy to restrict illegal fishing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Sun Phyllis Schlafly ... 14
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC