Indian short film to be screened by Unesco in Indonesia

Mumbai, April 27 - Rahul V. Chittella's short film Azaad, starring Atul Kulkarni and Sakshi Tanwar, will be screened by Unesco as part of a World Press Freedom Day event on May 3 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Apart from directing, Chittella, who was mentored by filmmaker Mira Nair for the film, has also written Azaad.

