India, Indonesia to cooperate in oil, coal sectors: Goyal

NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia have agreed to explore cooperation in areas like oil, coal, electricity and energy efficiency, power minister Piyush Goyal said. "Two sides have agreed to explore cooperation in number of areas such as upgrading of refineries in Indonesia, relocation of gas-based plants from India to Indonesia, sharing of experience in use of LEDs and renewable energy in India, sharing the expertise of Indonesia in gasification of fuel oil, exploration of oil, gas and coal fields," Goyal said.

Chicago, IL

