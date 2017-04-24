In Muslim Indonesia, tiny Jewish community keeps its head down
In a remote corner of the Indonesian archipelago, a modest synagogue stands in a tiny Jewish community that has found acceptance despite rising intolerance in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country. The red-roofed building on Sulawesi island is the only synagogue in the nation of 255 million people.
