In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote I...

In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

"Prophet Mohammad forever," chant the young Indonesian Muslim musicians. But instead of a mosque, the men are singing at an outdoor concert with a mosh pit full of followers of the country's first Islamic punk movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam 4 hr Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... 5 hr PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,566 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC