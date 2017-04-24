Images reveal life inside an Indonesian rubbish dump

Skylines of the future revealed: The incredible structures dreamed up for a skyscraper design competition Father of three wins legal fight against British Airways as the airline puts back date for ending free food and drink on short-haul flights EXCLUSIVE: Sure beats a tent! Bella Hadid relaxes in bikini in Miami after being 'warned to avoid' disastrous Fyre Festival she backed while hundreds remain stranded in Bahamas Ryanair passengers 'left in tears' after plane home 'takes off without them' in Barcelona when they got stuck in security queues Brits face fines of up to 3,000 euros for having sex in street and flouting new booze controls in Mallorca The Great bank holiday getaway begins - traffic grinds to a halt as 27m prepare to take to the roads Terrifying moment flames burst from a Delta plane as passenger describes how aircraft 'suddenly lost balance' mid-air enroute from Beijing ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.