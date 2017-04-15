How transgender Indonesians are 'enjo...

How transgender Indonesians are 'enjoying' life in face of threats

1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Kiki, or Qie Nabh Tappiii, became Miss Waria Indonesia at a time when Indonesian officials, clerics and even government ministers regularly launch verbal assaults on the nation's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. "The way I see it, I am enjoying my life, and it's not like they provide for me or anything," she said.

