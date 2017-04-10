How Indonesia is freeing the fishing ...

How Indonesia is freeing the fishing slaves

Indonesia showcased its efforts to unshackle Southeast Asia from the shame of modern-day slavery a fortnight ago, at the International Conference on Human Rights Protection in the Fishery Industry. The horrific reality of the trade was laid bare two years ago by an Associated Press investigation that discovered gruesome evidence including mass graves on the Indonesian islands of Benjina and Ambon.

Chicago, IL

