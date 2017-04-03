How did a popular Israeli song enter Indonesian politics?

The campaign to be governor of Jakarta is a uniquely rancorous one, pitting the incumbent Christian Basuki Tjahaja Purnama - who is on trial for blasphemy - against the Muslim Anies Baswedan. But the biggest issue swamping the campaign in recent days is the use of a song purportedly attributed to the popular Jewish Israeli singer Gad Elbaz.

