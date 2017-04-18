Group reports FB user for posting - halal' to rape voters

Jakarta: A Facebook user who stated that it was "halal" to gang rape women supporting incumbent Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, was reported to the Jakarta police. "Moreover, we remember what happened in the May 1998 tragedy, when widespread sexual violence left many people traumatised, particularly Chinese-Indonesian women," said Valentina Sagala from the women's organisation, referring to the 1998 violence that preceded the fall of the Suharto regime.

