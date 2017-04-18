Group reports FB user for posting - halal' to rape voters
Jakarta: A Facebook user who stated that it was "halal" to gang rape women supporting incumbent Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, was reported to the Jakarta police. "Moreover, we remember what happened in the May 1998 tragedy, when widespread sexual violence left many people traumatised, particularly Chinese-Indonesian women," said Valentina Sagala from the women's organisation, referring to the 1998 violence that preceded the fall of the Suharto regime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC