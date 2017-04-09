Graduation trip almost became a night...

Graduation trip almost became a nightmare for Singaporean student

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old Ngee Ann Polytechnic graduate in Europe on a graduation trip with four of her fellow graduates was just 400m away when a truck ploughed through a crowd outside a department store in central Stockholm, killing four people and injuring 15. Nuruljannah Mohammad Razib was a few blocks away from the corner of the Ahlens department store and popular pedestrian street Drottninggatan when the attack happened on Friday, her father Mohammad Razib, 48, said. Few minutes after the call, Nuruljannah then sent her family the following message at 10.11pm on Friday: "Something happened near where I was.

