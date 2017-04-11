Gay men in Indonesia's Aceh province face 100 lashes
Though Indonesia is a majority Muslim country, Aceh is the only region to practice sharia law, having adopted it two years ago after being given the right to govern itself back in 2005. Speaking to the Washington Blade, Kyle Knight, a researcher for Human Rights Watch's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights Program, described the "complex legal architecture" that allows Aceh officials to implement sharia law.
