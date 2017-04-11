Gay men in Indonesia's Aceh province ...

Gay men in Indonesia's Aceh province face 100 lashes

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

Though Indonesia is a majority Muslim country, Aceh is the only region to practice sharia law, having adopted it two years ago after being given the right to govern itself back in 2005. Speaking to the Washington Blade, Kyle Knight, a researcher for Human Rights Watch's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights Program, described the "complex legal architecture" that allows Aceh officials to implement sharia law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Tue Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Tue PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC