Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face caning for sex

Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

Two men in Indonesia's conservative Aceh province each face up to 100 strokes of the cane after neighbors reported them to Shariah police for having gay sex. Marzuki, the Shariah police's chief investigator, said Saturday that residents in a neighborhood of the provincial capital, Banda Aceh, reported the men, aged 23 and 20, to police on March 29. He said the two men had "confessed" to being a gay couple and that this was supported by video footage taken by a resident.

Chicago, IL

