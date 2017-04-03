Gay couple face caning after arrest in Indonesia
Indonesia's Aceh looks set to cane two men who admitted having sex in contravention of Islamic laws, an official said this morning, the first such punishment of a gay couple in the conservative province. They face up to 100 strokes if found guilty of breaking Aceh's sharia regulations after they were caught in late March by a group of vigilantes who raided a boarding house, a spokesman for Aceh's sharia police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|16 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|14
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC