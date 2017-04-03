Gay couple face caning after arrest in Indonesia

Indonesia's Aceh looks set to cane two men who admitted having sex in contravention of Islamic laws, an official said this morning, the first such punishment of a gay couple in the conservative province. They face up to 100 strokes if found guilty of breaking Aceh's sharia regulations after they were caught in late March by a group of vigilantes who raided a boarding house, a spokesman for Aceh's sharia police said.

