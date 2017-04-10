Former Cabinet minister Othman Wok dies aged 92
One of Singapore's first generation of leaders, Mr Othman died on Monday at the age of 92. SINGAPORE: Former minister Othman Wok, one of Singapore's first generation of leaders, died at Singapore General Hospital on Monday at 12.21pm, the Prime Minister's Office said. He was 92. "Mr Othman was one of the signatories of the Separation Agreement and a founding father of Singapore," the PMO said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC