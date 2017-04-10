Former Cabinet minister Othman Wok dies aged 92

One of Singapore's first generation of leaders, Mr Othman died on Monday at the age of 92. SINGAPORE: Former minister Othman Wok, one of Singapore's first generation of leaders, died at Singapore General Hospital on Monday at 12.21pm, the Prime Minister's Office said. He was 92. "Mr Othman was one of the signatories of the Separation Agreement and a founding father of Singapore," the PMO said.

