Five arrested as Jakarta hardliner rally draws fewer than expected

Indonesian soldiers stand guard near the presidential palace ahead of a planned protest calling for the removal of Jakarta's governor in Jakarta, Indonesia March 31, 2017. Source: Reuters/Darren Whiteside INDONESIAN police arrested several people on charges of treason prior to another rally by hardliners against Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama on Friday.

