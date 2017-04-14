Fitch: Investors Upbeat on Indonesia but Point to Political Risk
HONG KONG/JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 02 Most attendees at Fitch Ratings' Indonesia Credit Briefing held in Jakarta were optimistic about Indonesia's prospects and felt that now was the time to increase exposure to the country. Domestic political turbulence was seen as the biggest risk to this upbeat outlook in 2017, with almost half of the 220 investors, analysts and members of the business community who attended placing it ahead of US interest rate rises and trade protectionism.
