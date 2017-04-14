Fitch: Investors Upbeat on Indonesia ...

Fitch: Investors Upbeat on Indonesia but Point to Political Risk

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

HONG KONG/JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 02 Most attendees at Fitch Ratings' Indonesia Credit Briefing held in Jakarta were optimistic about Indonesia's prospects and felt that now was the time to increase exposure to the country. Domestic political turbulence was seen as the biggest risk to this upbeat outlook in 2017, with almost half of the 220 investors, analysts and members of the business community who attended placing it ahead of US interest rate rises and trade protectionism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb '17 agen sakong 275
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC