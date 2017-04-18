Fire breaks out at vehicle scrapyard near Teban Gardens
Two cars and two industrial containers were believed to have caught fire at a vehicle scrapyard at 1 Penjuru Road. No injuries were reported in the fire at 1 Penjuru Road, which the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to at about 2.15pm, Firefighters put out the fire using two water jets, SCDF said, adding that it sent two fire engines, two Red Rhinos, two fire bikes and a support vehicle to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC