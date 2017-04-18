Fire breaks out at vehicle scrapyard ...

Fire breaks out at vehicle scrapyard near Teban Gardens

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Two cars and two industrial containers were believed to have caught fire at a vehicle scrapyard at 1 Penjuru Road. No injuries were reported in the fire at 1 Penjuru Road, which the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to at about 2.15pm, Firefighters put out the fire using two water jets, SCDF said, adding that it sent two fire engines, two Red Rhinos, two fire bikes and a support vehicle to the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC