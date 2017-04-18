Fire breaks out at vehicle scrapyard near Teban Gardens

Two cars and two industrial containers were believed to have caught fire at a vehicle scrapyard at 1 Penjuru Road. No injuries were reported in the fire at 1 Penjuru Road, which the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to at about 2.15pm, Firefighters put out the fire using two water jets, SCDF said, adding that it sent two fire engines, two Red Rhinos, two fire bikes and a support vehicle to the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.