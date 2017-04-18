FEATURE-Fish farm project helps Indonesian trafficking victims rebuild lives
Indonesian former domestic helpers Enok Salamah and Aan hold a catfish in a net at a fish farm in Caringin village on Indonesia's Java island on April 10, 2017. The catfish farm is an initiative to help victims of trafficking to reintegrate into society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC