FEATURE-Fish farm project helps Indon...

FEATURE-Fish farm project helps Indonesian trafficking victims rebuild lives

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Indonesian former domestic helpers Enok Salamah and Aan hold a catfish in a net at a fish farm in Caringin village on Indonesia's Java island on April 10, 2017. The catfish farm is an initiative to help victims of trafficking to reintegrate into society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC