Ericsson Demos 5G in Indonesia
Ericsson has completed the first demonstration of 5G in Indonesia, including 5G test bed, 5G New Radio and use cases such as a motion-sensing robotic arm and live 4K video streaming. The demonstration, which took place during a three-day event to celebrate Ericsson's 110th anniversary in Indonesia, achieved a peak downlink speed of 5.3 Gbps and latency as low as 3 ms.
