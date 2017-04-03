Ericsson Demos 5G in Indonesia

Ericsson Demos 5G in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

Ericsson has completed the first demonstration of 5G in Indonesia, including 5G test bed, 5G New Radio and use cases such as a motion-sensing robotic arm and live 4K video streaming. The demonstration, which took place during a three-day event to celebrate Ericsson's 110th anniversary in Indonesia, achieved a peak downlink speed of 5.3 Gbps and latency as low as 3 ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels Feb '17 Christsharian Law 6
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Feb '17 Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb '17 agen sakong 275
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,833 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC