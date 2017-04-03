Ericsson Conducts 5G Demo in Indonesia

Ericsson announced it has completed what it believes is the first demonstration of 5G technology in Indonesia that featured its 5G test bed, 5G New Radio and use cases such as operation of a motion-sensing robotic arm and live 4K video streaming. Ericsson stated that the demonstration achieved a peak downlink speed of 5.74 Gbit/s, with latency as low as 3 milliseconds .

