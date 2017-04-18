Enchanting sights (and some awful smells) in Indonesia
We're in Kota Tua, also known as Old Town Batavia, one of Jakarta's first neighbourhoods where the Dutch settled in the 16th Century. It is stiflingly hot and humid, the kind of oppressive heat that soaks your shirt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|9 hr
|Simran
|4
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Fri
|Newt G s Next Wife
|5
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC