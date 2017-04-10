Educated, urban Indonesian women at h...

Educated, urban Indonesian women at higher risk of violence - study

Read more: Asian Correspondent

INDONESIA's first government-sponsored nationwide survey on violence against women has revealed one-third of women have experienced violence in their lives, with educated and urban-dwelling women at greater risk. Almost 9,000 women between the ages of 15 and 64 were interviewed for the National Women's Life Experiences Survey , which was conducted by the government statistics body Statistics Indonesia .

Chicago, IL

