'Disappointed': Jokowi upset that Sau...

'Disappointed': Jokowi upset that Saudi invests in China more than Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Asian Correspondent

Indonesia President Joko Widodo stands as he waits for the arrival of French President Francois Hollande at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia March 29, 2017. Source: Reuters/Beawiharta INDONESIAN President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo expressed unhappiness that Saudi Arabia plowed more money into investments in China compared to Indonesia during a visit to a boarding school in West Java this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,329,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC