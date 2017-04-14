Diner in the landfill lets patrons pay for lunch with plastic waste

INDONESIA: The Methane Gas Canteen is an eatery like no other - it's situated right in the middle of the Jatibarang Landfill in Semarang, Central Java, surrounded by mounds of putrefying waste, household rubbish, broken glass and plastic. Every day, while men, women and children dig through mountains of trash collecting plastic and glass bottles to sell, husband and wife team Sarimin and Suyatmi are busy cooking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.