Diner in the landfill lets patrons pay for lunch with plastic waste
INDONESIA: The Methane Gas Canteen is an eatery like no other - it's situated right in the middle of the Jatibarang Landfill in Semarang, Central Java, surrounded by mounds of putrefying waste, household rubbish, broken glass and plastic. Every day, while men, women and children dig through mountains of trash collecting plastic and glass bottles to sell, husband and wife team Sarimin and Suyatmi are busy cooking.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Fri
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|agen sakong
|275
