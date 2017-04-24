Delfi forms JV with Japan's Yuraku Confectionery in Indonesia
Delfi Limited has formed a joint venture with the Yuraku Confectionery Company in Indonesia to sell chocolate snack products under the Delfi brand in Indonesia. Singaporean company Delfi - formerly Petra Foods - will hold a 60% share in the joint venture company 'Delfi Yuraku Pte Ltd', while Yuraku will hold the remaining 40%.
