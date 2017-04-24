Delfi forms JV with Japan's Yuraku Co...

Delfi forms JV with Japan's Yuraku Confectionery in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Confectionery News

Delfi Limited has formed a joint venture with the Yuraku Confectionery Company in Indonesia to sell chocolate snack products under the Delfi brand in Indonesia. Singaporean company Delfi - formerly Petra Foods - will hold a 60% share in the joint venture company 'Delfi Yuraku Pte Ltd', while Yuraku will hold the remaining 40%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Confectionery News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... 14 hr Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Sigh 16
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,800 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC