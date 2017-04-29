Davao, General Santos, Bitung part of...

Davao, General Santos, Bitung part of Asean connectivity

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE Davao-General Santos-Bitung roro shipping route, which will be launched on April 30, will pave way to the Association of the Southeast Asia Nations Connectivity that is an integral part of building a more resilient and well-connected Asean community. According to the past president of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. and the proponent of the Asean roro project Dr. Maria Lourdes Monteverde that the USARD, through compete of MR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Wed Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Sigh 16
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC