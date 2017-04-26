Couple in Singapore hawker centre dis...

Couple in Singapore hawker centre dispute arrested

SINGAPORE: Police have arrested a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman for an offence of public nuisance after receiving reports about the couple allegedly using offensive language and force against a 76-year-old man. The incident took place on April 21 at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market & Hawker Centre, and the police received reports on April 23. Through follow-up investigations by officers from Tanglin Police Division, the couple's identities were established and they were arrested on Tuesday.

