Couple in Singapore hawker centre dispute arrested
SINGAPORE: Police have arrested a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman for an offence of public nuisance after receiving reports about the couple allegedly using offensive language and force against a 76-year-old man. The incident took place on April 21 at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market & Hawker Centre, and the police received reports on April 23. Through follow-up investigations by officers from Tanglin Police Division, the couple's identities were established and they were arrested on Tuesday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|14 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Sigh
|16
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
