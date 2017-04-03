Consulate wants Indonesian human trafficking cases heard in court first from now
Kota Kinabalu: The Indonesian consulate wants justice for its citizens who have fallen victim to human trafficking offenders and forced labour in Sabah before they are sent back home. From now onwards, it will bring cases to be heard in court in the hope of tackling the crime down to its roots and exposing those behind it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|16 hr
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar 31
|uihuh
|1
|Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'?
|Mar 24
|Ronnie
|2
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb '17
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb '17
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb '17
|Muhammad Akram
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC