Consulate wants Indonesian human trafficking cases heard in court first from now

Kota Kinabalu: The Indonesian consulate wants justice for its citizens who have fallen victim to human trafficking offenders and forced labour in Sabah before they are sent back home. From now onwards, it will bring cases to be heard in court in the hope of tackling the crime down to its roots and exposing those behind it.

