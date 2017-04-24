Cma CGM Otello Largest Box Ship to Call Indonesia
CMA CGM Otello has arrived Indonesia as the largest container vessel to call the country at the Jakarta International Container Terminal. The occasion also celebrated her impending maiden voyage for the industry's first direct service from Indonesia to the United States on 24 April.
