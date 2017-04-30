Bus accident kills 11 in western Indo...

Bus accident kills 11 in western Indonesia

Read more: Xinhuanet

At least 11 people were killed and 47 injured in a road accident involving a bus, three cars and four motorbikes in West Java of Indonesia on Sunday. West Java Police spokesman Yusri Yunus said the incident occurred when a tour bus heading to Cianjur from Jakarta allegedly had a brake malfunction and hit several vehicles before plunging into a 15-meter ravine.

Chicago, IL

