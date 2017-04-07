Boyfriend of alleged rape victim test...

Boyfriend of alleged rape victim testifies how he tracked her phone and found her in man's bed

The boyfriend had tracked down his girlfriend using the Find My iPhone app by logging into her Apple account as they share a common password.PHOTO: APPLE. SINGAPORE: The boyfriend of a woman who was allegedly raped after she became intoxicated took the stand on Thursday to testify how he tracked her to a house in Hume Heights in the early hours of July 24, 2014, after she went silent on her mobile phone.

