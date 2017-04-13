Boat accidents kill 11 in Indonesia
Two boats capsized Thursday off Indonesia's main island Java, leaving at least 11 people dead and five others missing, an official said. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster agency, said overcapacity maybe the reason for the mishaps in Majalengka regency, West Java and Gresik regency, East Java.
