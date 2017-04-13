Boat accidents kill 11 in Indonesia

Boat accidents kill 11 in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Two boats capsized Thursday off Indonesia's main island Java, leaving at least 11 people dead and five others missing, an official said. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster agency, said overcapacity maybe the reason for the mishaps in Majalengka regency, West Java and Gresik regency, East Java.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
News Would a fatwa stop Indonesia's - fake news'? Mar 24 Ronnie 2
News Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri... Feb '17 i am mine 1
News Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A... Feb '17 Faith 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,434 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC