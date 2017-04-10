Blasphemy Blocks Re-Election of Indon...

Blasphemy Blocks Re-Election of Indonesia's Only Christian Governor

14 hrs ago Read more: Christianity Today

The blasphemy charges that cost Indonesia's top Christian politician his re-election race won't send him to jail. Just a day after Basuki Purnama - popularly known as Ahok - conceded the runoff for governor of Jakarta, prosecutors recommended a light sentence of two years probation instead of the maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Chicago, IL

