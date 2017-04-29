BIMP-EAGA identifies $21-B projects

BIMP-EAGA identifies $21-B projects

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The BIMP-East ASEAN Growth Area, a sub-regional grouping of ASEAN comprising Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and thePhilippines, has identified $21 billion worth of investments in infrastructure projects that will bolster connectivity of this region and up for completion until 2025. Trade Assistant Secretary Arturo Boncato, who also serves as Philippine Senior Official to BIMP-East ASEAN Growth Area , said the $21-billion investments are already the concrete projects that have been identified by the four countries to pave the way for the sea connectivity in this sub-regional grouping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Sigh 16
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,656,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC