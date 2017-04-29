BIMP-EAGA identifies $21-B projects

The BIMP-East ASEAN Growth Area, a sub-regional grouping of ASEAN comprising Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and thePhilippines, has identified $21 billion worth of investments in infrastructure projects that will bolster connectivity of this region and up for completion until 2025. Trade Assistant Secretary Arturo Boncato, who also serves as Philippine Senior Official to BIMP-East ASEAN Growth Area , said the $21-billion investments are already the concrete projects that have been identified by the four countries to pave the way for the sea connectivity in this sub-regional grouping.

