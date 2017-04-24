Best Western Premier Panbil Opens on Batam
Best Western Hotels & Resorts has opened an upscale hotel here on this Indonesian island of Batam, a short ferry ride from Singapore. The Best Western Premier Panbil is located in Batam's Panbil Industrial Estate, a major commercial and residential area near Hang Nadim Airport and the International Ferry Terminal.
