Best Western Premier Panbil Opens on ...

Best Western Premier Panbil Opens on Batam

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Hotel Business

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has opened an upscale hotel here on this Indonesian island of Batam, a short ferry ride from Singapore. The Best Western Premier Panbil is located in Batam's Panbil Industrial Estate, a major commercial and residential area near Hang Nadim Airport and the International Ferry Terminal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Mon Sigh 16
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 21 Newt G s Next Wife 5
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
News Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris... Mar 31 uihuh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC